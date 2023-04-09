PTI leader Imran Khan to present white paper against Pak govt's performance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be presenting a white paper against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government's performance over the last three years, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to sources, Khan will via a video link address, issue a white paper on the country's economic situation.

He will then compare his government's performance with that of the PDM setup, which he blames for the looming threat of default.

According to ARY News, the PTI is highly critical of the economic performance of its rivals, the parties in the coalition government, accusing them of derailing the country ever since it was ousted from power in April last year.

The party has continuously lashed out at the ruling alliance for making the wrong economic decisions.

Yesterday, Khan criticised the PML-N supremo, saying that a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI chief while addressing party workers, and activists who had gathered at Zaman Park for iftar, stated that he is not an Islamic scholar and has learned everything from his life.

Khan said that no country in the world has experienced a revolution comparable to the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad. He cited the Battle of Badr and Khalid Bin Waleed's leadership as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand for freedom, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan on Friday expressed his concern about the government's actions, stating that they are making a mockery of Pakistan abroad.

"The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

He also warned that foreign investors may be getting a troubling message after the Pakistani government's decision to not accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case.

"Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he tweeted.

Khan's comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial step down, claiming that his position had become "controversial" after Justice Athar Minallah's note in the case.

Justice Minallah stated that the Supreme Court's suo motu notice over the delay in the announcement of provincial assembly elections was dismissed by a majority 4-3 ruling.