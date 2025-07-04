Home / World News / After UPenn ban, US top court agrees to hear case on transgender athletes

After UPenn ban, US top court agrees to hear case on transgender athletes

The US Supreme Court will review bans from West Virginia and Idaho, marking its first ruling on transgender participation in girls' and women's sports

Transgender flag
US Supreme Court to hear transgender sports ban cases from two states | Photo: Transgender flag by Pexels
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
The US Supreme Court on Thursday (local time) announced that it will hear two high-profile cases challenging state bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, just days after the University of Pennsylvania agreed to limit transgender participation under federal pressure.
 
According to a report by The New York Times, the two Supreme Court cases are expected to be heard in the upcoming term beginning in October, with rulings likely by mid-2026.
 
The court’s decision to hear the cases—one from West Virginia and one from Idaho—comes amid a rapid acceleration of restrictions on transgender Americans, from sports to the military.
 

UPenn to restrict transgender-athlete participation

Earlier this week, the University of Pennsylvania reached an agreement with the federal government to restrict transgender athlete participation in response to a civil rights investigation. The case centred around swimmer Lia Thomas, whose participation in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) women’s events ignited national controversy and scrutiny from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
 
The agreement was seen by critics as a significant rollback of transgender inclusion in collegiate sports.
 

Cases being reviewed by Supreme Court

The plaintiffs — Becky Pepper-Jackson in West Virginia and Lindsay Hecox in Idaho—are both transgender athletes challenging their states’ laws as unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause.
 
Pepper-Jackson, a high school student who began transitioning in elementary school and takes puberty blockers, was barred from joining her middle school girls’ cross-country team after West Virginia passed a law prohibiting transgender girls from competing on female teams. Represented by the ACLU, she obtained a court order to compete and has since posted competitive results, including a top-three finish in the state discus championship.
 
In Idaho, college runner Lindsay Hecox challenged a 2020 law that bans transgender women and girls from female sports at public schools and universities. A lower court allowed her to continue participating at the club level. The state appealed to the Supreme Court with backing from the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom.
 

Justice Dept push for transgender ban in schools sports

Since 2020, 27 states have enacted laws restricting transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s school sports. In February, the Trump administration ordered a withdrawal of federal funding from schools that allow transgender girls to compete on female teams.
 
The US justice department has also signalled potential legal action against public schools that allow transgender athlete participation.
Meanwhile, organisations like the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee have attempted to introduce policy frameworks based on testosterone thresholds, though no national or international consensus has emerged.
 
These cases could be historic, as the Supreme Court has never before ruled on transgender participation in school sports.
 

Trump admin bans transgender military service

Federal actions have also targeted transgender individuals serving in the US military. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order within days of taking office to ban transgender military service. Although federal courts initially blocked the measure, the Supreme Court last month allowed its enforcement.
 
Since then, the defence department has issued guidance requiring all active-duty transgender service members to voluntarily self-identify by June 6 and reserve members by July 7, or face possible removal. 
 

Topics :Transgender opportunitiesTransgenderTrump on transgendersUS Supreme CourtFemale athletesathletes

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

