After UPenn ban, US top court agrees to hear case on transgender athletes

The agreement was seen by critics as a significant rollback of transgender inclusion in collegiate sports.
Cases being reviewed by Supreme Court
The plaintiffs — Becky Pepper-Jackson in West Virginia and Lindsay Hecox in Idaho—are both transgender athletes challenging their states’ laws as unconstitutional under the Equal Protection Clause.
Pepper-Jackson, a high school student who began transitioning in elementary school and takes puberty blockers, was barred from joining her middle school girls’ cross-country team after West Virginia passed a law prohibiting transgender girls from competing on female teams. Represented by the ACLU, she obtained a court order to compete and has since posted competitive results, including a top-three finish in the state discus championship.
In Idaho, college runner Lindsay Hecox challenged a 2020 law that bans transgender women and girls from female sports at public schools and universities. A lower court allowed her to continue participating at the club level. The state appealed to the Supreme Court with backing from the conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom.
Justice Dept push for transgender ban in schools sports
Since 2020, 27 states have enacted laws restricting transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s school sports. In February, the Trump administration ordered a withdrawal of federal funding from schools that allow transgender girls to compete on female teams.
The US justice department has also signalled potential legal action against public schools that allow transgender athlete participation.
Meanwhile, organisations like the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee have attempted to introduce policy frameworks based on testosterone thresholds, though no national or international consensus has emerged.
These cases could be historic, as the Supreme Court has never before ruled on transgender participation in school sports.
Trump admin bans transgender military service
Federal actions have also targeted transgender individuals serving in the US military. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order within days of taking office to ban transgender military service. Although federal courts initially blocked the measure, the Supreme Court last month allowed its enforcement.
Since then, the defence department has issued guidance requiring all active-duty transgender service members to voluntarily self-identify by June 6 and reserve members by July 7, or face possible removal.
