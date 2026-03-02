'Ready to do all we can': Putin offers to use Iran links to ease conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to leaders of three Arab Gulf states on Monday, offering to use Moscow's ties to Iran to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes, which he condemned.

In a series of calls with the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, Putin criticised the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which the Kremlin described as "unprovoked aggression".

Earlier, the Kremlin said that Moscow remained in constant contact with the Iranian leadership.

Moscow sees its strategic partnership with Iran as central to maintaining its remaining clout in the Middle East, where its influence took a hit when their mutual ally Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was toppled 15 months ago.

Although Russia stands to benefit from higher oil prices and may welcome Washington's focus shifting away from Ukraine, the US-Israeli air war also runs counter to Moscow's desire for a multilateral world order in which the US is not dominant. Arab states in the Gulf, all close US allies, have come under Iranian â€‹drone and missile attack since the United States and Israel launched their air strikes on Saturday. According to the Kremlin readout of Putin's call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Russian leader offered to act as a conduit by conveying the UAE's complaints about being attacked to Tehran.

During the call, "both sides emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the political and diplomatic process," the Kremlin added. In Putin's call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Kremlin said both leaders had spoken of their concern about the conflict widening and the risk of third countries becoming involved. And Putin told Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa that Russia was ready to do all it could to stabilise the situation in the region. Putin on Sunday condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "cynical" murder. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the US and Israel of plunging the Middle East "into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation".