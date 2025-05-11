Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine on May 15 'without preconditions'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed to restart direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 "without preconditions".

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Putin proposed to "restart" peace talks Russia and Ukraine held in 2022.

His remarks came after leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure on Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that they offered on Saturday in a strong show of unity with Kyiv.

Ukraine and its allies are ready for a full, unconditional ceasefire with Russia for at least 30 days starting on Monday, Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha said on Saturday.

His remarks came as the leaders of four major European countries visited Kyiv, amid a push for Moscow to agree to a truce and launch peace talks on ending the nearly three-year war. It coincided with on the last day of a unilateral three-day ceasefire declared by Russia that Ukraine says the Kremlin's forces have repeatedly violated.

In March, the United States proposed an immediate, limited 30-day truce which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for terms more to its liking.