Putin accepts PM Modi's invitation for annual high-level India visit

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India for the annual high-level meeting as the two leaders held a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The leaders emphasised the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in any of its manifestations, it said.

"The Indian leader confirmed his invitation to the Russian president to visit India for an annual bilateral summit. The invitation was gratefully accepted, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They emphasised the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations, it said, adding that these relations are not influenced by the outside and continue to develop dynamically in all directions.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:13 PM IST


