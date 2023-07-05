Home / World News / Putin says Russian economy faring better than expected; GDP positive

Putin says Russian economy faring better than expected; GDP positive

'Our results, at least for the time being, let's say, cautiously, are better than previously expected, better than predicted,' Putin said, according to a transcript on the Kremlin's website

Reuters
GDP growth may exceed 2% this year and consumer price inflation may not rise above 5% in annual terms, Mishustin told Putin at a meeting at the Kremlin

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Vladimir Putin said late on Tuesday that the Russian economy was performing better than expected after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported to him that gross domestic product growth and inflation have been surprisingly positive.
 
GDP growth may exceed 2% this year and consumer price inflation may not rise above 5% in annual terms, Mishustin told Putin at a meeting at the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow 0.7% this year.
 
"Our results, at least for the time being, let's say, cautiously, are better than previously expected, better than predicted," Putin said, according to a transcript on the Kremlin's website.
 
Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of June saw GDP growth of 1.2% and inflation at 5.7% in 2023.
 
Russia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 and was under particular pressure in spring last year when Kyiv's allies imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine.
 
Russia's technocrats have helped to offset some of the blow by repurposing the economy and propelling it with cash, with the finance ministry saying earlier that public spending was 26.5% higher year-on-year in the first five months of the year.
 
On Tuesday, Mishustin told Putin that he had confidence that if there was no force majeure circumstances, the economy would perform well this year.
 
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin), the country's economy continues to confidently recover, despite the sanctions, despite all the impediments placed on our country," Mishustin said.
 
The effect of the sanctions has been painful, however, with Western financial markets and many export markets for Russian companies and commodities closed.
 
Crucial oil and gas revenues in January-May of this year were nearly half of what they were a year ago in the corresponding period, blamed on lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.
 
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has repeatedly said Russia's budget deficit this year would be no more than 2% of GDP, although most analysts disagree.
 
The International Monetary Fund is among those expecting Russia to see a sharply wider budget deficit this year.

Also Read

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

Putin blasts Wagner traitors in speech as Prigozhin defends revolt

Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, says Vladimir Putin

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson

3 dead, 8 injured after shots fired into crowd following festival in Texas

Palestinian attacker rams car into crowded Tel Aviv bus stop, 8 wounded

Turkey says Quran burning in Sweden raises questions about its reliability

SCO resolves to tackle spread of terrorism, disrupt terror financing

Iran becomes new permanent member of SCO at virtual summit hosted by India

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaeconomy

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story