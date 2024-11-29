Putin says Trump can stop the Ukraine war, raises concerns about his safety

In a rare move, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently commended US President-elect Donald Trump, describing him as an “intelligent and experienced politician” capable of resolving ongoing global conflicts. Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan, Putin expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to find solutions but voiced concerns about his safety, referencing multiple assassination attempts Trump has faced.

“As far as I can imagine, the newly elected President is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution,” Putin remarked.

Putin also criticised the Biden administration’s recent support for Ukraine, suggesting it could be part of a strategy to strain relations between the US and Russia, complicating Trump’s potential efforts to mend ties. Moscow, however, remains open to dialogue.

Meanwhile, Trump has pledged to end the war within 24 hours of assuming office, though he has not yet outlined a detailed plan.

Assassination attempts on Trump

Putin highlighted the dangers Trump has faced, describing the attacks on him as “uncivilised”. He pointed to specific incidents, including one during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed Trump’s ear, causing severe bleeding. Another occurred in September at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where a man armed with a rifle was apprehended on a golf course.

The Russian President condemned the attacks as well as the intense criticism directed at Trump and his family during the election. “In my opinion, he is not safe now,” Putin warned, urging Trump to exercise caution.

Russia’s warning to Kyiv

On another front, Putin issued a stern warning about deploying Oreshnik missiles, advanced intermediate-range weapons recently used against Dnipro. He hinted at their potential use against strategic targets in Kyiv, including military facilities and decision-making centers.

“We will use the means at our disposal,” Putin declared. “We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the [Ukrainian] military, military-industrial facilities, or decision-making centers, including in Kyiv, as the Kyiv authorities continue attempts to strike our vital facilities.”