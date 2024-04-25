Q1 results: BNP Paribas beat estimates as lower costs offset trading slump

BNP Paribas beat first-quarter profit forecasts on Thursday as lower expenses and a decent performance in global banking helped offset a steep fall in its fixed income trading.



The French posted a 20 per cent fall on revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading, significantly underperforming big firms on Wall Street, where trading revenue declined by about 3 per cent on average amid less volatile markets.



In contrast, German rival Deutsche Bank, which also reported quarterly results on Thursday, posted a 7 per cent increase in fixed income and currencies trading revenue.



BNPP said in a presentation that it was more exposed to the Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) region, where it made 60 per cent of its FICC sales in 2023, and where the fall in activity was much more acute than in the United States.



"Investors may nitpick the CIB (investment bank unit) performance with another FICC miss and 20 per cent year-on-year decline in the FICC revenue base," Jefferies said in a note, adding BNPP showed good cost control.



JPMorgan saluted a "solid start of the year for revenue." The euro zone's biggest bank by assets said group net income fell by 2.2 per cent to 3.10 billion euros ($3.31 billion), beating the 2.4 billion expected on average by 19 analysts polled by the company.

Overall revenue fell 0.4 per cent to 12.5 billion euros but topped the 12.2 billion expected by analysts.



Provisions for underperforming loans stood at 640 million, below the 819 million euros expected by analysts.



The bank, which disappointed investors in February by delaying a key profitability target, struck an upbeat tone for 2024, reiterating its goal to generate full-year earnings of more than 11.2 billion euros.



It also gave a new target for group revenue, saying it expected it to exceed its 2023 distributable sales of 46.9 billion euros by more than 2 per cent, and that the effects of cost cutting flagged previously would begin from the second quarter.



However, revenue was flat or falling in most of the bank's businesses.



French retail market



Commercial and Personal Banking revenue rose 1 per cent to 4.2 billion euros - above analyst estimates - but the net interest margins in its French business dropped sharply, BNPP said.



Its net interest income, the difference between what lenders earn on loans and pay out for deposits, fell by 8 per cent in France in the first quarter as the cost of inflation hedging instruments offset a rise in net interest income, the bank said.



The French retail market, which is typically less profitable than in other European countries because of stringent rules on mortgage and savings accounts, has proven difficult for BNPP.



The bank announced the abrupt departure last month of the head of that business, Marguerite Berard, who was seen by some industry sources as a potential successor to CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.



Investors are watching banks' net interest income closely to see if the boost from rising interest rates, which has helped bank profitability - and their share prices - soar, is starting to fade.



BNPP's corporate and investment banking business revenue fell 4 per cent.

