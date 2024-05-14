Home / World News / Qantas to offer daily flights between B'luru, Sydney from Dec-Mar next yr

Qantas to offer daily flights between B'luru, Sydney from Dec-Mar next yr

The flights add to Qantas' existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week

Qantas Airways, Avaition, Austalian carrier Qantas
Qantas Airways (Photo: X@Qantas)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Qantas, the national carrier of Australia, on Tuesday announced that it is adding flights from Bengaluru to Sydney to cater to the strong demand over the peak holiday season.

Between mid-December 2024 and late March 2025, the airline will increase flights from five a week to daily, adding over 12,000 seats between the two cities over the four-month period, Qantas said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The flights add to Qantas' existing services from Delhi to Melbourne, which operate three days a week.

Qantas' flights from India are operated with its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with 27 Business Class suites in 1- 2-1 configuration, with each suite featuring direct aisle access and converting into a lie-flat bed.

All Qantas international fares include checked baggage allowance, food and beverages and in-flight entertainment as standard with every booking.

Qantas recently announced it would accelerate a programme to introduce fast and free' Wi-Fi across its existing fleet of international aircraft, including A330 aircraft, with enough bandwidth for every passenger to enjoy a fast and consistent connection.

The service will be progressively rolled-out on Qantas flights between India and Australia from next year.

Also Read

Oz carrier Qantas Airways faces $79 mn penalty for flight cancellations

Delhi fog: Air India flyers can reschedule flights to and from IGI Airport

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

Pakistan PM Sharif unveils broader plan to sell most state-owned firms

Vodafone reports slight rise in net profit helped by gains in UK, Germany

Investors 'most bullish' since Nov 2021 on rate cut expectations: Survey

Palestinians to mark 76 yrs of dispossession as larger catastrophe unfolds

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q1 net profit jumps 72% but misses forecasts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Qantas AirwaysQantasAviation industryAustraliaDGCACivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story