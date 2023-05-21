Quad issues principles for critical tech, clean energy in Indo-Pacific



The strategic forum that comprises India, USA, Japan and Australia issued joint 'Principles for Secure Software, Principles for Critical and Emerging Technology Standards and Principles for Clean Energy Supply Chains' in the Indo-Pacific to bring lasting benefits from better options that build resilience, facilitate open communication and boost economic growth, the Economic Times (ET) reported. Leaders from Quad countries on Saturday met for their third in-person summit in Japan's Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit.



By implementing these principles, the Quad countries aim to support industry-led, consensus-based multi-stakeholder approaches to the development of technology standards. The Quad leaders announced the Principles on Critical and Emerging Technology Standards to promote interoperability, innovation, trust, transparency, diverse markets, security-by-design, compatibility, inclusiveness and free and fair market competition, the ET report said.



Quoting the Quad Joint Principles for Secure Software, the ET report said that the partner countries recognise the potential security risks from the lack of adequate controls to prevent tampering with the software supply chain by adversarial and non-adversarial threats. Through these principles, the Quad group hopes to promote a culture of software security. The principles further emphasised the importance of adapting procedures that ensure trust, transparency, openness, impartiality and consensus.



The Quad group also issued Principles on Clean Energy Supply Chains in the Indo-Pacific to expand manufacturing of clean energy technologies and simultaneously increase demand and enable commercial-scale production capabilities for critical devices, components, and systems. The Quad statement also outlined certain principles to create deterrence for this purpose.



The Quad leaders also called for joint action against terrorism in the Indo-Pacific region while raising concerns about the increasing militarisation in the area. The leaders from Quad countries also announced a collaboration to turn the existing Quad Vaccine Partnership into a broader Quad Health Security Partnership. Through this partnership, the Quad nations aim to strengthen coordination and collaboration to promote health security in the Indo-Pacific region.