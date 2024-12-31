Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2025: Date, time, and how to watch it in India?

A stunning celestial event is taking place ahead of the New Year 2025, as the Quadrantids, which will be visible from December 27 and will conclude on January 16, will peak on January 3 and 4.

It is considered one of the best meteor showers that takes place every year. Quadrantids are famous for their brief periods but intense peaks and frequent bright fireballs.

According to NASA, most of the meteor showers arise from comets. This one comes from the 2003 EH1 asteroid, which could be a "dead comet" or a "rock comet."

A meteor takes place whenever the planet passes through the debris that has been left by a comet or asteroid.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower: What is it?

The Quadrantid Meteor Shower peaks during early January every year for a few hours only and this year it will peak on January 4, 2025, unlike most of the meteor showers that peak for two days.

According to NASA, "The reason the peak is so short is due to the shower's thin stream of particles and the fact that the Earth crosses the stream at a perpendicular angle." The American Space Agency also mentioned that during peak time there are around 60-200 Quadrantid meteors visible per hour under perfect conditions.

“Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors. Fireballs are larger explosions of light and color that can persist longer than an average meteor streak. This is due to the fact that fireballs originate from larger particles of material. Fireballs are also brighter, with magnitudes brighter than -3,” NASA added.

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower is named after the now-obsolete constellation Quadrans Muralism which was introduced by French astronomer Jerome Lalande in 1795. This constellation is now omitted from the International Astronomical Union's list of recognised constellations.

Will the Quadrantids Meteor Shower be visible from India?

According to Sumit Srivastava, senior scientific officer at the Indira Gandhi Planetarium in Lucknow, the 'Quadrantids' will be visible from January 3 and 4.

One can observe around 80 to 120 meteors each hour. Sumit also mentioned that it will be visible in the early morning hours within the city, as the planetarium has set up telescopes for public observation of the celestial event.

The Northern Hemisphere is the best location to witness the Quadrantids, which will remain active until January 16. To view the Quadrantids, find an area well away from the city or street lights. Come prepared for winter weather with a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors, which will be visible till dawn.