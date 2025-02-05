Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

Rahim Al-Hussaini named new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims

He was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal

Rahim Al-Hussaini
The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state. | Photo: Arab News
AP Lisbon
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rahim Al-Hussaini was named Wednesday as the new Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's millions of Ismaili Muslims.

He was designated as the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims, in his father's will. His father died Tuesday in Portugal. 

The Aga Khan is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and is treated as a head of state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street indexes slip as Alphabet, AMD forecasts fan AI payoff concerns

Iran willing to give Trump diplomacy 'another chance': Iranian official

Trump calls for new nuclear deal immediately allowing Iran to 'prosper'

Google removes weapons clause from AI principles amid ethical concerns

Premium

Trump's tariffs and Russian oil woes deepen crisis for Indian OMCs

Topics :IslamMuslimsReligion Belief

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story