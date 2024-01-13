Ram Temple: Mauritian govt gives special break on Jan 22 for celebrations

Amid the growing public anticipation in India around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, later this month, the Mauritian government announced the grant of two hours of special break for practising Hindu public officers on January 22 to enable them to participate in local events marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in the Indian temple town.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday, issued an official statement that read, "(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

According to temple officials, the ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting January 16.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Indian envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said Ramayan is a bridge across geographies and teaches people about the complexities of human relationships and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Speaking at an event at the US Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, titled 'Ramayana across Asia and Beyond', the Indian envoy said, "Ramayan and its shared heritage across the Indo-Pacific. The lessons and tales from Ramayan are passed down from generations, and it is hard to say exactly when one learns them. It's as if one was born with them. The epic gives insights into the complexities of human relationships, governance and spirituality, dharma or duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The Ramayan has something to teach us about each of these themes, among many other things."

"The Ramayan is also a bridge across geographies. Stories from the epic are well known in many countries across Indo Pacific, from Cambodia to Indonesia, from Thailand to Laos. The epic has been reimagined, retold, included in the artistic, literary, and religious traditions of various societies incorporating their unique cultural nuances. I have been personally witness to this influence of Ramayan across boundaries," Ambassador Sandhu added.

The top diplomat added the epic also gives insight into the significance of dialogue and having a measured and strategic approach for working with partner countries."

The epic speaks to something fundamental, our shared humanity, and reminds us that despite our diverse backgrounds, we share a common need for ethical principles. It has something to teach us all, to householders, to families, to policymakers, and of course to diplomats as well. If we look deeper into the epic, we can see the elements such as importance of dialogue, of having a measured and strategic approach, and of working with dependable and likeminded partners," Ambassador Sandhu added.

The event assumes significance as it was organised amid the ongoing countdown to the opening of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Thailand's ambassador to the US, Tanee Sangrat, said the opening of Ram Mandir is a 'delight' for the people of many countries and cekebrations are already underway as the event draws near.

"It is the delight of people not only in Thailand but with many countries across Southeast Asia and across Asia Pacific that our common culture is being celebrated and the coming home of the Rama," the Thai envoy said.

"It's an excellent occasion for me to come and share our culture together on the Ramayana, which is the great story that we share in the Asia-Pacific region. It is also an excellent opportunity to exchange our views with the diplomatic core, with the members of the community, congress and staff about the story that we all know too well about good and evil," he added.