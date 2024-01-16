Sensex (    %)
                        
Ramaswamy suspends his presidential bid after disappointing finish in Iowa

The wealthy political outsider also modeled his own bid on Trump's run, campaigning as a fast-talking, headline-grabbing populist who relentlessly needled opponents.

Vivek Ramaswamy

File image of Vivek Ramaswamy

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that he is suspending his 2024 Republican presidential campaign after a disappointing finish in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.
Ramaswamy, 38, endorsed his rival, former President Donald Trump. He has previously called Trump the best president of the 21st century even as he tried to convince Republican voters that they should opt for fresh legs and take our America First agenda to the next level.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Republicans US presidential election United States Donald Trump

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

