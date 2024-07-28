Ranil Wickremesinghe announces candidacy for Sri Lanka's presidential race

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election set to be held on September 21. He announced his decision during a rally in Gally on Saturday and stated that he had already placed his deposit, Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror reported. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He also informed about his decision to contest the presidential elections in a post on X. Wickremesinghe said that it was love for his country that drove him to take up the task of rebuilding Sri Lanka, which was in chaos and on the brink of bankruptcy. He called on people to support him to create a bright future for Sri Lanka.

Taking to X, Wickremesinghe stated, "With a clear vision and unwavering determination to elevate our nation on the global stage and transform it into a prosperous and thriving country, I am proud to announce my candidacy for the upcoming presidential election. In a time when our nation was in chaos and on the brink of bankruptcy, it was my love for this country and its people that drove me to take on the arduous task of rebuilding it."

"United with the strength and resilience of our people, we overcame financial ruin and restored normalcy to our daily lives. Now, it is imperative that we continue to advance our country's progress and bring it to greater heights. To achieve this success, we need the commitment of every citizen to join hands on this journey. Let's unite in our love for this nation and work together to make our country a beacon of prosperity and success. Join me as we create a bright future for our beloved motherland. Together, we can and will achieve greatness," he added.

His decision comes after Sri Lanka's Election Commission announced that the presidential elections will be conducted on September 21. The Gazette Notification mentioned that the nominations would be accepted on August 15 and the election would be conducted on September 21, according to Daily Mirror report.

Notably, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the eighth President of Sri Lanka in July 2022, when then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned from the post. Wickremesinghe has retained United National Party (UNP) leadership since 1994 despite various challenges, Daily Mirror reported.

Prior to serving as President, Wickremesinghe held the Prime Minister's post from time to time from 2002 to 2004, from January to August 2015 and from August 2015 to November 2019 and for a brief period in 2022, the report said. In May 1993, he became Sri Lankan PM in the interim government formed after the assassination of President R Premadasa.