Reliance Industries says it may buy Venezuelan oil, awaiting clarity

The statement comes amid evolving global discussions on energy trade involving Venezuela, as refiners assess supply options based on regulatory approvals and international sanctions frameworks

Representative picture | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
India’s Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world’s largest refining complex, said on Thursday it would consider buying Venezuelan oil if sales to non US buyers are permitted.
 
“We await clarity on access for Venezuelan oil by non US buyers and will consider buying the oil in a compliant manner,” a Reliance Industries spokesperson said in response to a Reuters email seeking comments.
 
The statement comes amid evolving global discussions on energy trade involving Venezuela, as refiners assess supply options based on regulatory approvals and international sanctions frameworks.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

