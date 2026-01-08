Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pak's national security: Asim Munir

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday said that the Army was following a policy of zero tolerance towards any threat to national security.

Munir visited Lahore Garrison, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the formation's operational preparedness, training standards and key initiatives to enhance combat efficiency, according to a statement by the Army.

During his address with the officers, the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field (CDF and COAS) emphasised upon Pakistan Army's zero-tolerance policy towards any threat to national security, reaffirming the institution's unwavering resolve to confront multifaceted challenges with focus, professionalism and determination, the Army said.