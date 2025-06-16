Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nissan plans to cut stake in Renault to 10%, looks to raise $640 mn: CEO

Nissan and Renault had said in March they had agreed to reduce their required minimum stake in each other to 10 per cent from 15 per cent

Ivan Espinosa, Nissan CEO

We are bringing down our cross-shareholdings in order to invest in vehicles: CEO Espinosa | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters TOKYO
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Nissan Motor CEO Ivan Espinosa said that the company plans to reduce the automaker's stake in French partner Renault, the Nikkei business newspaper reported on Monday. 
Nissan and Renault had said in March they had agreed to reduce their required minimum stake in each other to 10 per cent from 15 per cent. 
Under their agreement, any share sale has to be coordinated with the other party and includes a right of first-refusal. 
Selling a 5 per cent stake in Renault would raise about 100 billion yen ($640 million) at current share prices, funds Nissan plans to use for new vehicle development amid challenging business conditions, the Nikkei said. Nissan currently holds 15 per cent of the French company, according to LSEG data. 
 

The news comes as Renault said on Sunday that boss Luca de Meo is leaving the car maker to pursue a role outside the auto industry. 
"We are bringing down our cross-shareholdings in order to invest in vehicles," the newspaper quoted Espinosa as saying in an interview. 
A sale would mark the latest example in the companies loosening their more than two decades of ties. Renault separately holds a stake in Nissan that is in a French trust, which has been gradually sold down since 2023 when the two overhauled their alliance to put Nissan on more equal footing. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Nissan Nissan Motor Co Nissan Renault alliance Nissan-Renault

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

