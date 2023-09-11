Rescuers search for survivors after Morocco quake claims over 2000 lives

In response to reports of widespread devastation, rescuers in Morocco have intensified their search for survivors of Friday's deadly earthquake that claimed more than 2000 lives, reported Al Jazeera.

According to official numbers revised late on Sunday, the largest earthquake to ever hit the country of North Africa resulted in at least 2,122 fatalities and more than 2,400 injuries, many of them critically, prompting the first foreign rescuers to fly in to assist.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed entire communities in the Atlas Mountains' slopes 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, a popular tourist destination, Al Jazeera reported.

A magnitude 4.5 aftershock struck the same area on Sunday.

Nearly every building in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, which is 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Marrakesh, has been destroyed due to the quake.

Both survivors and the bodies of the deceased were sought by civilian rescuers and Moroccan military personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the quake.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond.

The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.