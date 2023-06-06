Home / World News / Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rate to 4.1% with 12th hike

Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rate to 4.1% with 12th hike

Australia's central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a 12th consecutive time, to 4.1 per cent, and warned further rises could follow

AP Canberra
Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rate to 4.1% with 12th hike

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia's central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a 12th consecutive time, to 4.1 per cent, and warned further rises could follow.

The Reserve Bank of Australia boosted the cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point at its latest monthly meeting. That followed a higher-than-expected 6.8 per cent annual inflation rate reported for the January-March quarter.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said it would take time for inflation to fall to the target range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

This further increase in interest rates is to provide greater confidence that inflation will return to target within a reasonable timeframe, Lowe said in a statement.

The cash rate is now at its highest level since April 2012.

The bank first started jacking up interest rates in June 2022.

Lowe said further increases might be needed.

The board will continue to pay close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending, and the outlook for inflation and the labour market, he added.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC increases repo rate by 25 bps, pegs FY24 inflation at 5.3%

Top UN court opens hearings of Ukraine's Crimea case against Russia

Unions plan last wave of protest against Macron's higher retirement age

Iran unveils hypersonic missile amid US tensions that can beat air defences

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

Pakistan govt's debt swells by 34.1% to Rs 58.6 trillion: Central bank data

Topics :AustraliaInterest RatesInterest rate hike

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story