Retail sales up 1% in July after 0.2% drop in June, says US commerce dept

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, advancing 0.3 per cent after previously being reported as unchanged.
Signs that demand is not collapsing could prompt financial markets to dial back expectations for a 50 basis points interest rate cut next month. The odds continue to favor a quarter-point rate reduction, with inflation rising mildly in July.
Consumers are maintaining spending by bargain hunting and trading down to lower-priced substitutes.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.3 per cent last month after advancing by an unrevised 0.9 per cent in June.