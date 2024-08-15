1 killed, 10 wounded in grenade attack outside hotel in southwest Pakistan

Insurgents in an overnight attack threw a grenade at people sitting in front of a hotel in the restive southwest Pakistan and killed at least one person while wounding 10 more, police and hospital officials said Thursday.

The attack was the third in as many days in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, as people celebrated the country's independence day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The separatist Baluch Liberation Army (BLA) group claimed responsibility for all the attacks, including the latest one, which came days after the group warned people not to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, marking the August 14, 1947, date of Pakistan's independence from British colonial rule.