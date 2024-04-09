Reunited after 3 decades, twin sisters from China discover mirrored lives

Identical twin sisters in China who had been separated at birth and adopted by different families recently had a heartwarming reunion at the age of 30, sparking widespread attention and admiration online.



The Sun China Morning Post recounted the tale of Sun Ye and Liu Yan, both born in 1991 in Shandong province, eastern China. They were oblivious to each other's existence until Sun's persistent quest unearthed her long-lost sister a decade later. Their extraordinary journey came to the forefront following a feature on a Shanghai television programme in March, captivating audiences nationwide.

Despite being raised in separate households and not knowing of each other's presence, the sisters were astonished to find striking similarities upon their reunion. Not only did they share an uncanny resemblance, but they also discovered they had identical hairstyles and fashion preferences and had even bestowed upon their sons the same name, Kevin.

The journey to their reunion was filled with twists and turns. Sun's relentless pursuit eventually led her to Liu's social media account, where she instantly recognised her own features mirrored in her twin's face. However, initial attempts to make contact were met with disbelief, as Liu initially mistook Sun for a scammer.

Their reunion in March 2022 marked the beginning of a new chapter for the sisters, who now revel in each other's company and have embraced their shared identity. Beyond their physical likeness, they were astonished to find similarities in their voices, lifestyle choices, and even their aspirations.

"How nice it would have been if we could have grown up together, but I hope we spend the rest of our lives happily from now on," Sun said.

Since then, the sisters have embarked on a joint venture, fulfilling Liu's dream of opening women's clothing shops together.

Their heartwarming tale has resonated deeply with online audiences, who have expressed admiration for the sisters' bond and resilience. Many have lauded their reunion as a testament to the enduring power of family and the unwavering connection between siblings.

"They are so lucky to have found each other finally," one person said on the Chinese social media platform Douyin.

"They are destined to be together, no matter how long they have been apart," another said.