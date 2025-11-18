Home / World News / Rich nations must hit net-zero emissions, pay up on climate: India at COP30

Rich nations must hit net-zero emissions, pay up on climate: India at COP30

More than 115 countries have now lodged updated climate plans with the United Nations, required under the terms of the 2015 Paris Agreement

Emissions rising from a Tata Steel plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands
India, the world’s third-largest polluter, has long argued that industrialised nations should carry a greater decarbonization burden | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By David Stringer
 
Richer nations must move faster on zeroing out emissions and do more to mobilize funding to help developing economies meet climate targets, India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told the COP30 summit in Brazil. 
“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance at a scale of trillions, not billions,” Yadav said on Monday at the talks in Belém, according to a statement from the ministry.
 
India, the world’s third-largest polluter, has long argued that industrialised nations should carry a greater decarbonization burden, and that still-developing countries require more assistance to simultaneously curb emissions and drive economic growth. 
 
The country, which is targeting net zero by 2070 — two decades later than many major nations, and 10 years later than China — intends to publish a new strategy for emissions reductions through 2035, Yadav said in the statement, without specifying a date.
 
More than 115 countries have now lodged updated climate plans with the United Nations, required under the terms of the 2015 Paris Agreement. An initial assessment of the pledges warned they would leave the world far off track to limit global warming this century to 1.5C.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani hopes to meet with Trump to discuss affordability

Deployed National Guard troops begin withdrawal from Chicago, Portland

'No one is above law': Bangladesh Chief Advisor on Hasina's death sentence

Jeff Bezos to co-lead AI startup in first operational role since Amazon

Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Topics :Bhupender YadavCOP30Paris agreementclimate summit

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story