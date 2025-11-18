Rich nations must hit net-zero emissions, pay up on climate: India at COP30

By David Stringer

Richer nations must move faster on zeroing out emissions and do more to mobilize funding to help developing economies meet climate targets, India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav told the COP30 summit in Brazil.

“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance at a scale of trillions, not billions,” Yadav said on Monday at the talks in Belém, according to a statement from the ministry.

India, the world’s third-largest polluter, has long argued that industrialised nations should carry a greater decarbonization burden, and that still-developing countries require more assistance to simultaneously curb emissions and drive economic growth.