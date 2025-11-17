Home / World News / Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy up to 100 France's Rafale warplanes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the document on Monday stating that Ukraine is considering the possibility of buying French defence equipment

Rafale, Aircraft
Zelenskyy is on his ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. | (Photo:PTI)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukraine signed a letter of intent to buy up to 100 Rafale warplanes from France, the Ukrainian Embassy and the French president's office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed the document on Monday stating that Ukraine is considering the possibility of buying French defence equipment, including Rafale jet fighters, Macron's office said. It did not provide further details.

Zelenskyy is on his ninth visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. His talks are meant to strengthen Ukraine's defences as the country enters another winter under Russian bombardment of its energy infrastructure and other targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US sees fall in Chinese students amid visa delays, security concerns

Verdict made by rigged tribunal: Ex-Bangladesh PM Hasina on death penalty

Goldman Sachs in exclusive talks for Burger King Japan acquisition

Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity

China's 'head-on blow' warning to Japan after PM Takaichi's Taiwan remark

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineRafael fighterRafael deal

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story