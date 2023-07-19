Home / World News / Rishi Sunak's popularity sinks to lowest since UK premier took power

Rishi Sunak's popularity sinks to lowest since UK premier took power

Some 65% of Britons now have an unfavorable view of the prime minister compared with 25% who see him in a positive light, according to a YouGov poll of 2,151 British adults published Wednesday

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
By Jack Ryan


Rishi Sunak’s popularity rating sank to its lowest level since he became UK prime minister in October, highlighting the growing challenge he faces in leading his party to victory at the next general election.
 
Some 65% of Britons now have an unfavorable view of the prime minister compared with 25% who see him in a positive light, according to a YouGov poll of 2,151 British adults published Wednesday. That gives Sunak a net favorability rating of minus 40% — some six points lower than in June, according to the polling company.



With a general election likely next year, Sunak’s record low rating underscores the difficulties he faces to restore the standing of his Conservative Party with the British public. The government is struggling to rein in inflation that’s been running at more than four times the official target for months, plunging millions of ordinary Britons into a cost-of-living crisis that shows little sign of abating.

To compound matters, the Tories are fighting to retain three seats in special elections on Thursday following the resignations of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his ally Nigel Adams, and a third MP, David Warburton who quit the House of Commons more than a year after his suspension from the Conservatives over misconduct allegations that he denies. 

Despite winning large majorities in two of those three seats at the last election in 2019, the Tories have downplayed expectations of retaining them. Bookmakers’ odds also suggest the Conservatives are on track to lose all three. 

Special Election Seat (MP stepping down) Current Conservative Majority
Selby and Ainsty (Nigel Adams) 20,137 (36%)
Uxbridge and South Ruislip (Boris Johnson) 7,210 (15%)
Somerton and Frome (David Warburton) 19,213 (30%)
 
All that spells gloom for the ruling party as it heads into a six-week Parliamentary recess this week. The Tories have trailed the main opposition Labour Party by a double-digit margin in national polling for months, and Sunak must call a national vote by January 2025 at the latest.

One positive for Sunak from the latest YouGov survey is that Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s rating also fell: to minus 22 from minus 14 a month ago. The prime minister’s lackluster rating also outstrips that of his party, with the Tories posting a net rating of minus 54 points last week. 

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

