Rubio to visit Israel as tensions with Iran escalate: US State Dept

The department said in a statement that Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday to "discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make a quick trip to Israel early next week as tensions between the United States and Iran soar amid a massive buildup of US forces in the Middle East, the State Department said Friday.

The department said in a statement that Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday to "discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza." It offered no other details.

The announcement comes just hours after the US Embassy in Jerusalem implemented "authorised departure" status for non-essential personnel and family members, which means that eligible staffers can leave the country voluntarily at government expense.

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

