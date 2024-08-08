Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Rules can't be changed retrospectively: UWW prez on Vinesh disqualification

Rules can't be changed retrospectively: UWW prez on Vinesh disqualification

Lalovic told Usha and WFI president Sanjay Singh that the rules are in place for the benefit of athletes

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh
Meanwhile, the Indian wrestler has also appealed against disqualification from Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 8:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic categorically informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha that the current weigh-in rule that led to the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from women's freestyle 50 kg final "cannot be changed in retrospect" while sympathising with the grappler for the turmoil she is going through.

Vinesh, who was in the final of the 50 kg category was found overweight by 100 gram during the second day's mandatory weigh-in, leading to her disqualification from the gold medal match.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"On IOA's suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic. UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the said UWW in a statement which would certainly ring good for Vinesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian wrestler has also appealed against disqualification from Olympic finals in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Lalovic told Usha and WFI president Sanjay Singh that the rules are in place for the benefit of athletes.

"During the meeting at the Wrestling House in Paris, Lalovic said that strict rules for weigh-in on competition days were drawn up keeping the wrestlers' long-term health in view. The rules dissuade athletes from competing in lower weight categories with weight loss methods that could impact their health in the long term."

"UWW follows the set rules in all competitions including the Games. Its decision to disqualify Vinesh is in line with the rules of international wrestling, like all other instances of wrestlers failing to weigh in on the day of the competition," the curt media release stated.

"UWW wishes Vinesh a speedy recovery and hopes Vinesh can continue to perform in the inspiring way she did in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games."

On her part, Usha, herself a former athlete of distinction, said she understood the pain of Vinesh.

More From This Section

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 8, live time (IST), streaming

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu fails to win 2nd Olympic medal, finishes fourth

Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase final

Wrestler Antim Panghal to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach

Why are 16 athletes taking part in 3000m steeplechase final instead of 15?

"Usha thanked Lalovic for taking in the Wrestling Federation of India's appeal and giving her a patient hearing. She said as an athlete herself she understood the importance of the need for rules to be drawn up to protect athletes from taking health risks.

"She also said it was important for all athletes to uphold Olympic values and fair play," the release further stated.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Don't have strength for more: Vinesh Phogat bids adieu to wrestling

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh appeals against Olympic disqualification in CAS

Paris Olympics 2024 HIGHLIGHTS Day 12: Mirabai Chanu finishes fourth; Avinash finishes 11th

Vinesh Phogat's Olympics heartbreak: Wrestler disqualified after weigh-in

'It's part of game', Vinesh Phogat tells Indian coaches after losing medal

Topics :Vinesh PhogatInternational Olympic CommitteeWrestling

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story