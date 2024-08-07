Why are 16 athletes taking part in 3000m steeplechase final instead of 15?

The men's 3000m steeplechase heat 1 at the Paris Olympics 2024 witnessed a rare incident during the race. The qualification event usually ends with 15 athletes getting a spot in the final.

However, in this case, instead of the regular 15, the event saw 16 athletes making their way to the final list.

What exactly happened in men's 3000m steeplechase heat 1?

Kenya's Amos Serem, who was part of heat 1 in the event, was having a pretty normal race until an athlete elbowed him right before a water jump hurdle, which broke his momentum and saw him going back to climb over the hurdle to prevent disqualification.

After Serem and his team appealed to the referees, the officials eventually gave him the extra qualification spot after watching the video replays of the incident.

Hence, the men's 3000m steeplechase final, which will also feature India's Avinash Sable, will now have 16 instead of 15 athletes fighting for a place on the podium.



India's Avinash Sable to feature in men's 3000m steeplechase final



It is the first time an Indian has qualified for the final event of the steeplechase race in the Olympics. Avinash Sable, who has broken his own national record thrice in the past is expected to put his best foot forward going into the final showdown at the Stade de France.



Sable won the gold medal in the steeplechase event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.