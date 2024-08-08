Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 8, live time (IST), streaming

On Day 13 (August 8) of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the spotlight will be on India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, who will defend his 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal at 11:55 PM IST. Meanwhile, India’s men’s hockey team will contest the bronze medal match against Spain at 5:30 PM IST, aiming to defend their Tokyo Olympics medal.

In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women’s 100m hurdles repechage event at 2:05 PM IST. In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik will take to the mat at 3:00 PM IST in the men’s and women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling events, respectively.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp