Home / World News / Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea navy base, Crimea with drones

Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking Black Sea navy base, Crimea with drones

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones

AP Moscow
Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried footage from social media channels they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Russia accused Ukraine early Friday of attacking its Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk with sea drones.

Novorossiysk is just across the water from Crimea, where Russia's Ministry of Defense said it thwarted another attack by Ukraine overnight, taking down 13 drones.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Russian ships patrolling the perimeter of the naval base destroyed two Ukrainian sea drones.

Footage published on Russian social media channels appeared to show a ship firing into the sea and a burning object exploding. Ukrainian agencies carried footage from social media channels they suggested showed a Russian ship listing to one side after the attack.

The Associated Press could not verify the videos. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack, in keeping with the country's security policy.

Minutes after confirming the attack on the Black Sea port, Russia's Ministry of Defence said it had also repelled another attack by Ukraine on Moscow-annexed Crimea. The defence ministry said air defence systems shot down 10 drones and it had electronically jammed another three.

Also Read

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Ukrainian Military hints hitting Russian cruise missiles in occupied Crimea

Top UN court opens hearings of Ukraine's Crimea case against Russia

Ukraine urges nations to vote to preserve its territory in UN resolution

UN draft resolution calls for peace to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty

China lifts tariff on Australian barley in a sign of improved relations

Thailand train collision with pickup truck kills 8 people and injures 4

Testimony of Hunter Biden's associate provides info on financial dealings

Google Doodle pays tribute to Altina Schinasi known for 'cat-eye' frames

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

Topics :RussiaUkraineCrimea

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story