Thailand train collision with pickup truck kills 8 people and injures 4

The accident at 2:20 am also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand

AP Bangkok
Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck crossing the tracks in an eastern province of Thailand early Friday morning, authorities said.

The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.

The deceased include an 18 year old, two people in their 20s and five people over 55, while the injured victims included four men in their 20s, the railway said.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

