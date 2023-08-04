Home / World News / Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

The company, which just opened its first stores in the country, is planning to extend its network in India as part of an Asia-wide thrust

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News

Apple Inc. grew revenue in China a surprisingly strong 8 per cent while setting a record for Indian iPhone sales, bright spots in an otherwise disappointing quarterly check-in from the world’s most valuable company.
 
Those twin milestones stood out after Apple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales and predicted a similar performance in the current period, hurt by an industry-wide slump that has sapped demand for phones, computers and tablets. The iPad and Macbooks maker reported a better-than-expected 7.9 per cent rise in revenue from China — which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan — to $15.7 billion. And iPhone sales in India grew double-digits to a new high, though executives didn’t disclose precise numbers. 

China in particular has been a major drag on the global smartphone arena since last year, and has failed to bounce back as anticipated because of post-Covid economic turbulence. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook suggested users in the world’s biggest mobile market were abandoning Android alternatives from its biggest rivals, which include Xiaomi Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co.

“Switchers were a very key part of our iPhone results for the quarter, we did set a record,” Cook told analysts on a post-results briefing.

China’s smartphone market is struggling alongside a sputtering economy. Shipments have shrunk every quarter since the start of 2022, as consumers tighten their budgets to deal with a post-Covid downturn. The market could bounce back in the fourth quarter when Apple and its rivals typically release their latest devices, but that growth could be weaker than expected, IDC predicts.

While unsurprising, the Indian performance also vindicates the company’s renewed focus on a market where the iPhone has long been beyond the reach of many consumers. Apple now views the fast-expanding country as both a massive retail opportunity and an important production base for its gadgets in the longer term. 

Apple’s revenue there grew by nearly 50 per cent in the year through March to almost $6 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. The company, which just opened its first stores in the country, is planning to extend its network in India as part of an Asia-wide thrust.

Also Read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Google illegally cut contract staffers who worked on AI, alleges union

Apple faces longest streak of sales slowdown in 2 decades as iPhone slumps

NZ to boost defence capabilities amid increasing tensions in Pacific

Top Russian official pitched N Korea on increasing sale of munitions: WH

Trump pleads not guilty to charges that he tried to overturn 2020 polls

Topics :Apple iPhoneChinaIndiaMobile companiesTechnology

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story