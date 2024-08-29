Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced 92 additions Wednesday to its list of Americans banned from entering the country, including some journalists who formerly worked in Russia, and law enforcement and business people.

A ministry statement said the bans were imposed in response to the Russophobic course pursued by the Biden administration with the declared goal of 'inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow.'



It said the banned journalists represent leading liberal-globalist publications involved in the production and dissemination of fakes' about Russia and the Russian armed forces.

The new list of banned Americans includes 11 current or former staff members of the Wall Street Journal including its Editor in Chief, Emma Tucker. She had repeatedly criticised Russia for the arrest and conviction on espionage charges of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, who spent 16 months behind bars before being released in August in a prisoner exchange.