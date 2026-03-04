Russia, China block US UNSC Presidency's Programme of Work over Iran crisis

In a development highlighting polarisation in the UN Security Council, the monthly programme of work for the US Presidency of the powerful UN organ could not be adopted after Russia and China raised objections concerning Iran.

The United States, a veto-wielding permanent member, assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of March. As is customary, a monthly programme of work that outlines the Council's anticipated meetings and events for the month is adopted by the UN body at the commencement of the Presidency.

The Council President then briefs the media in the UN headquarters on the UNSC programme of work and agenda for the month.

However, the US-drafted programme of work for its monthly presidency of the Council could not be adopted on Monday after the other veto-wielding permanent members Russia and China raised objections pertaining to the 1737 Sanctions Committee concerning Iran. "Russia & China objected to the adoption of the US-drafted UNSC PoW (Programme of Work) for March," Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN said. "We were compelled to take this step because the provisional programme of work proposed by the US included a briefing on the work of the 1737 Sanctions Committee concerning Iran, whose work was allegedly resumed in September 2025 following the triggering by the UK, France, and Germany of the "snapback" mechanism to reimpose the anti-Iranian Security Council resolutions," Russia said.

"In February, we once again brought our position on this matter to the attention of our US colleagues, urging them to refrain from including such an event in the provisional programme of work. Unfortunately, our appeal remained unheeded. For this very reason, we had no other choice but to object to the adoption of the UNSC programme of work for March," it said. The UN Security Council had in 2015 adopted a resolution that implemented the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning Iran's nuclear programme. In August 2020, the United States invoked the resolution's "snapback" mechanism, under which the Security Council can reimpose UN sanctions.

Last year, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK) (collectively known as the "E3") invoked the snapback mechanism, which resulted in the sanctions being reimposed on Iran on September 27, 2025 "based on Iran's continuing "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments." In the wake of the failure of the adoption of its monthly Programme of Work, the US released its "Plan of Work" outlining the Council's anticipated meetings and events for the month. A press conference by the US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz to brief members of the media on the Programme of Work, initially scheduled for March 3, was also cancelled.