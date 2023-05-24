Home / World News / Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

"A Ukrainian nationalist formation" that broke into Russia's Belgorod region has been defeated, the Russian Defence Ministry said

IANS Moscow
Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"A Ukrainian nationalist formation" that broke into Russia's Belgorod region has been defeated, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"During a counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formation was blocked and destroyed due to air strikes, artillery fire and active action by the units of the Western Military District that covers the state border," the Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

The "remaining nationalists" were pushed back into Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until wholly eliminated, the statement added. They lost more than 70 people, four armoured fighting vehicles and five pickup trucks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ukrainian side has denied involvement in the incursion. Two anti-government paramilitary groups in Russia were behind the operation in the Belgorod region, which aimed to create a "security strip" to protect Ukrainian civilians, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said.

The Belgorod region, located next to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has recently been a centre of hostilities. On Tuesday, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported several drone attacks that caused damage to local private residential buildings.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Also Read

100 Ukrainian captives released in prisoner swap with Russia: Authorities

25 years later, Bangladesh finally gets closer to peace in border region

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

7 million people internally displaced in Ukraine amid war with Russia

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Pak PTI V-C Shah Mahmood Qureshi rearrested minutes after being released

Biden picks new NSA head, key to support Ukraine, defense of US elections

Covid kills one person every four minutes as vaccination rates fall

France bans domestic flights to curb emissions; trains to ramp up frequency

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussia

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story