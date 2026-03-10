Home / World News / Russia denies sharing US military asset data with Iran, says Witkoff

Russia denies sharing US military asset data with Iran, says Witkoff

Witkoff said the denial came during ​a phone call that US President Donald Trump had with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin on Monday

Vladimir Putin, Putin
The Washington Post reported on ​Friday that Russia was providing Iran with targeting information that included locations of US warships and aircraft ​in the West Asia. (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Russia has denied sharing ​intelligence with Iran on US military ‌assets in the West Asia, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday in a CNBC ​interview.
 
Witkoff said the denial came during ​a phone call that US President Donald ??Trump had with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin on Monday.
 
The Washington Post reported on ​Friday that Russia was providing Iran with targeting information that included locations of US warships and aircraft ​in the West Asia.
 
"Yesterday on the call ​with the president, the Russians said that they have ‌not ??been sharing," Witkoff said when asked if Washington thought Russia had shared with Tehran intelligence about the location of US military ​assets.
 
"We can ​take them ??at their word. But they did say that. And yesterday ​morning, independently, Jared (Kushner) and I had ​a ??call with (Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri) Ushakov who reiterated the same," said Witkoff.
 
He added: "That's a ??better ​question for the intel ​people, but let's hope that they're not sharing."
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

He raps, he rants, he promises change. meet Nepal's presumptive new leader

Will work with India to further strengthen bilateral ties, says Balen Shah

West Asia conflict Day 11: Iran warns of oil blockade, India secures LNG

Trump weighs easing Russia sanctions, other measures to cool oil prices

Putin's mediation proposals on Iran conflict still stand, says Kremlin

Topics :USRussiaUS RussiaIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story