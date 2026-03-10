Russia denies sharing US military asset data with Iran, says Witkoff

Russia has denied sharing ​intelligence with Iran on US military ‌assets in the West Asia, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday in a CNBC ​interview.

Witkoff said the denial came during ​a phone call that US President Donald ??Trump had with Russian President Vladimir ​Putin on Monday.

The Washington Post reported on ​Friday that Russia was providing Iran with targeting information that included locations of US warships and aircraft ​in the West Asia.

"Yesterday on the call ​with the president, the Russians said that they have ‌not ??been sharing," Witkoff said when asked if Washington thought Russia had shared with Tehran intelligence about the location of US military ​assets.