Home / World News / Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich: Report

Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich: Report

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial, Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday

Moscow
Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich: Report

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial, Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday.

Tass said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that Russia's Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage.

Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing.

In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges means the formal start of a criminal probe.

Tass quoted its source as saying: The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country. He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.

The source declined further comment because the case was considered secret.

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

Topics :The Wall Street JournalRussia

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone

Why a WSJ writer considers BJP 'most important foreign political party'?

Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

Wall Street Journal reporter's arrest threatens reporting from Russia

China's Nasdaq-style index of tech stocks is on a tear in 2023

China sanctions US firm for hosting Taiwan President Tsai during stopover

Eight killed in Bangladesh following clashes between ethnic outfits

Bank of Japan's Haruhiko Kuroda bows out after decade of shock and awe

Covid-19 pandemic origin: China scientists publish long-awaited data

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story