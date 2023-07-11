Home / World News / Russia has 'no red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant, says Ukraine

Russia has 'no red lines' to prevent attacks on nuclear plant, says Ukraine

Herman Halushchenko said the destruction of the dam while under Russian control in the Kherson region proved there are no red lines for Moscow

AP Kyiv
Halushchenko said he and Zelenskyy had raised alarms as early as October 2022 that the Russians could plant mines to blow up the Kakhovka dam

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 6:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine's energy minister said Monday.

Herman Halushchenko said the destruction of the dam while under Russian control in the Kherson region proved there are no red lines for Moscow. He said it warrants the level of alarm Ukraine's leadership has been raising in recent weeks of an alleged Russian ploy to attack the nuclear plant in a possible false flag operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleged last week, citing intelligence reports, that Russian troops placed objects resembling explosives atop several power units to simulate an attack. Drone and satellite images obtained by the Associated Press showed unidentified white objects on the roof of the plant's fourth power unit, but Ukrainian leaders have so far been unable to provide further evidence.

While Russia accuses Ukraine of bombarding the Kakhovka dam, Kyiv blames Moscow for the attack on the dam in late May, which triggered a humanitarian crisis and caused widespread ecological devastation. An AP investigation found that Moscow had the means and motive to carry out the attack.

Halushchenko said he and Zelenskyy had raised alarms as early as October 2022 that the Russians could plant mines to blow up the Kakhovka dam.

For many many people it sounded ridiculous and when it happened everybody understood that there are no red lines for them, he said in a sit-down interview with The Associated Press. And of course it's all connected to the counter-offensive operation, and after Kakhovka, the one tool which they still have is Zaporizhzhia.

The nuclear plant was seized by Russia in March 2022, in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine, raising fears of a nuclear accident. Over the past year, Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant.

Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed for weeks, without providing evidence, that Russia is planning a large-scale provocation at the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, in the southeast of the country.

Around the same time, Ukraine launched the early phase of its much anticipated counter-offensive last month and has reported steady advances along multiple directions of the 1,500 kilometer (930-mile) frontline. An incident at the plant could halt Ukraine's advance, Zelenskyy has said.

Ukrainian military intelligence reports have said that Russia placed mines on the roof of the nuclear plant, and put remote-controlled and regular anti-personnel mines in technical and machine rooms.

Image experts the AP spoke to could not identify the objects that have been seen on the roof.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute and satellite image expert, said the objects appeared to be placed on the roof of the unit's turbine hall, and, if it turns out to be a bomb, is unlikely to cause serious damage to the reactor.

The Russians have cited security concerns in granting only limited access to officials from the International Atomic Atomic Energy Agency. The agency's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said recently that the IAEA had recently gained access to more of the site, including the cooling pond and fuel storage areas.

The Ukrainians had said those areas were mined by the Russians, but the IAEA found they were not, Grossi said. The agency has not yet been given access to inspect the roof of the plant.

Haluschenko noted that the IAEA representatives were not able to access the entire site. So the Russians allowed them to see only what they decided they could see, and that is the problem," he said.

Also Read

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Russia wants to solve conflict with Ukraine peacefully: Vladimir Putin

Russia probably does not want military conflict with US, NATO: US intel

Order on limiting Biden govt's contact with social media companies refused

Nepal PM Prachanda acknowledges mistakes regarding controversial remarks

Last flight: British carrier Virgin Atlantic says goodbye to Pakistan skies

Women economists called traitors for meeting Treasury Secretary Yellen

China's consumer inflation rate slows to zero, slides to brink of deflation

Topics :UkraineRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story