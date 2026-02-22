Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / World News / Russia hits Kyiv suburbs with barrage of missiles, drones; 1 killed

Russia hits Kyiv suburbs with barrage of missiles, drones; 1 killed

Another eight people, including one child, were rescued from under the rubble of destroyed buildings

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war
Representative Image: Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region | AP/PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 2:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Russia attacked Ukraine with a barrage of missiles and drones, killing one person in the Kyiv region, Ukraine's Emergency Service said on Sunday.

Another eight people, including one child, were rescued from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, the service said.

The attack caused damage and fires to erupt in five districts in the suburbs of Kyiv: Obukhiv, Brovary, Boryspil, Bucha and Fastiv. In the village of Putrivka in the Fastiv district, emergency first responders worked on saving people buried under debris.

Russia also struck energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, resulting in significant fires, which were later extinguished, the emergency service said.

During the almost four years since Russia launched an all-out war on its neighbour, and despite a new push over the past year in US-led peace efforts, Ukrainian civilians have endured constant aerial attacks. Russia has ramped up attacks targeting the country's energy grid, leaving Ukrainian civilians without electricity and heating amid harsh winter conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel eyes return to pre-Covid Indian tourist levels of around 69k by 2027

14 nations slam US envoy's remarks on Israel's territorial expansion

Trump's threatened strikes to push Iran nuclear deal risk backfiring

How Britain's royal family can weather former Prince Andrew's arrest

Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal challenges Trump's 15% global tariff

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictRussiaUkraine

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story