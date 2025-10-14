Russia welcomes Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine, says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Russia welcomes United States (US) President Donald Trump ’s intentions to end the war in Ukraine and that Moscow remains open to peace dialogue, according to Reuters. This comes after the US convinced Israel to accept a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump, while addressing the Israeli Parliament on Monday, said that his peacemaking efforts are not done yet and that he wants to get Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

“It would be great if we could make a peace deal with Iran. First, we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Responding to it, Peskov said, “We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions.” ALSO READ: Putin praises Trump's peace efforts even after failing to win Nobel Prize “The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the US and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said. The statement comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to the US to meet Trump later this week. The meeting is scheduled to discuss air defence, long-range weaponry, and energy as Russia intensifies strikes on the war-battered nation’s energy system, reported Bloomberg.