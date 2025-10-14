Home / World News / Russia welcomes Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine, says Kremlin

Russia welcomes Trump's intentions to end war in Ukraine, says Kremlin

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his peacemaking efforts don't stop at Gaza, and he wants to get Russia to end its war against Ukraine

Putin Trump meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska on Friday to meet US President Donald Trump. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said that Russia welcomes United States (US) President Donald Trump’s intentions to end the war in Ukraine and that Moscow remains open to peace dialogue, according to Reuters. This comes after the US convinced Israel to accept a ceasefire in Gaza.
 
Trump, while addressing the Israeli Parliament on Monday, said that his peacemaking efforts are not done yet and that he wants to get Russia to end its war against Ukraine.
 
“It would be great if we could make a peace deal with Iran. First, we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.
 
Responding to it, Peskov said, “We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions.”
 
“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the US and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said. 
 
The statement comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s planned visit to the US to meet Trump later this week. The meeting is scheduled to discuss air defence, long-range weaponry, and energy as Russia intensifies strikes on the war-battered nation’s energy system, reported Bloomberg.
 
Although peace efforts have been underway for some time, Moscow has accused Ukraine of delaying negotiations and failing to follow through on proposals to establish working groups to explore potential deal terms. Similarly, Ukraine has claimed that Moscow is not negotiating in good faith and is presenting demands that essentially amount to a call for its surrender, the report added.
 
Last month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also met Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that the Russian leader would announce a “very good proposal” to end the war in Ukraine — one that is broadly supported by the US.
 

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Kremlin

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

