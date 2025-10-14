What was FIFA President doing at Gaza peace summit in Egypt? All we know

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s presence at the Gaza peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh raised many eyebrows. While the summit was primarily focused on diplomacy, Infantino’s presence seemed unexpected, sparking curiosity about the football chief’s role in the political gathering.

In videos circulated on social media, Infantino could be seen standing alongside US President Donald Trump , engaging in casual conversation, smiling, and posing for photographs. His appearance left many wondering why the FIFA president was present at the summit. Let's break down why Infantino was at the Gaza peace summit.

Infantino’s increasing political involvement

Infantino's presence is mainly attributed to the close friendship he shares with Trump. He has often praised Trump and even publicly supported his Nobel Peace Prize bid.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Infantino has increasingly engaged in matters related to the Israel-Hamas conflict and has consistently expressed support for Israel. Last week, Infantino asked the football world to contribute to peace-building efforts in the Middle East. Stronger bonds ALSO READ: At risk of his career, Trump calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful' Infantino even highlighted Trump’s role in his opening remarks at the European Football Clubs General Assembly, where he stressed the importance of ending the war, the report said. "Now there is a ceasefire, everyone should be happy about that... It goes beyond football, but it includes football as well," he said.

Infantino's friendship with Trump has deepened over the years. In January 2020, during the Davos economic summit, Infantino called Trump “my great friend” and was invited to the White House for the signing of the Abraham Accords, even as he aligned FIFA with Saudi Arabia and other autocratic leaders, the Associated Press reported. 2026 FIFA World Cup Infantino’s strengthening ties with Trump are significant as they come ahead of the 2026 World Cup , which is set to take place across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, in the past, he had similar connections with Russia’s Vladimir Putin during the 2018 World Cup and with Qatar ahead of the 2022 tournament, defending controversial policies while enhancing FIFA’s international influence, according to the Associated Press. Infantino also collected the Russian Order of Friendship from Putin in 2019.