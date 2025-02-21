Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Russia planning to interfere in upcoming Central African Republic polls: UK

UK has information that proxies directed by the Russian state have plans to interfere with CAR elections, including through suppressing political voices, Britain's dy UN ambassador James Kariuki said

Russia intends to further extend comprehensive assistance to the friendly country of CAR on a mutually respectful and equal basis: Russian envoy (Photo: PTI)
AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
The United Kingdom on Thursday accused Russia of planning to interfere in upcoming elections in the Central African Republic and the US alleged that Moscow was seeking to steal the gold and diamond-rich country's resources.

Russia's deputy United Nations ambassador Anna Evstigneeva responded by telling the UN Security Council, "It is surprising that our US and UK colleagues continue whipping the dead horse of their campaign to smear the Russian Federation."  Central African Republic, known as CAR, has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-President Franois Boziz from office.

It is one of the first African countries in which Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenaries established their operations on the pledge of fighting rebel groups and bringing back peace and Moscow's government and military ties have grown.

UN special envoy for CAR Valentine Rugwabiza told the council that upcoming local, legislative and presidential elections are "a significant opportunity" to extend state authority, lay the foundation for decentralised governance and contribute to addressing the root causes of recurring conflict in CAR.

Britain's deputy UN ambassador James Kariuki agreed, saying that "the elections should be an important milestone in expanding the political participation of all individuals in CAR".

"However, the UK has information that proxies directed by the Russian state have plans to interfere with CAR elections, including through suppressing political voices and conducting disinformation campaigns to interfere in political debate," he said, without giving more details or evidence.

Kariuki said the proxies whom he did not identify are disregarding CAR's sovereignty "to secure continued support for their destabilising objectives" and are jeopardising a UN Security Council mandate to help support inclusive, free and fair elections.

US minister-counsellor John Kelley told the council that the UN peacekeeping force in CAR, known as MINUSCA, is the key and "least costly way" to ensuring the country's sovereignty and independence.

It can promote security and stability, work with the government to expand state authority, create conditions for peace and economic development, and report on human rights challenges, he said.

But regrettably, Kelley said, "It is clear Kremlin-backed actors purporting to be security partners are undercutting the Central African Republic Republic's authority and undermining peace with the primary goal of stealing CAR resources without contributing to its development."  "Such manipulation harms the civic space and impedes democratic development," he said. He didn't provide other details or evidence.

Russia's Evstigneeva responded that CAR's government, supported by the UN and partners, has made considerable gains in recent years in fighting illegal armed groups and ensuring state control over 90 per cent of the country's territory.

"Russia intends to further extend comprehensive assistance to the friendly country of CAR on a mutually respectful and equal basis in the interest of having definitive peace and security," she said.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

