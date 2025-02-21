Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Airbus expects jet deliveries to increase 7% to around 820 in 2025

Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus said he would be happy if space merger talks with Thales and Leonardo led to a venture like the MBDA European missile project

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
Airbus flagged short-term production pressures and confirmed a delay to its A350 freighter as it predicted a 7 per cent increase in deliveries to around 820 jets this year, while continuing to clean up troubled space and defence projects. Europe’s largest aerospace group took a fresh charge of  $312.84 million for its troubled Space business, while highlighting potential risks to the long-term future of its slow-selling A400M military transport aircraft. 
Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus said  he would be happy if space merger talks with Thales and Leonardo led to a venture like the MBDA European missile project and hopes EU antitrust regulators will take a looser stance than in the past.
 

Lenovo revenue climbs 20% on AI demand

 

Lenovo Group posted a faster-than-anticipated 20 per cent jump in quarterly revenue thanks to demand for AI computing infrastructure, which helped offset a persistent funk clouding the global PC market. 

The world’s largest PC maker posted sales of almost $18.8 billion, surpassing the $17.9 billion average estimate. Net income more than doubled to $692.7 million in the December quarter, though a chunk of that came from a one-time gain of $282 million from deferred tax credits. Its shares slid more than 4 per cent in Hong Kong, mirroring a broad market slump. 

Lenovo’s server business has proven to be a bright spot. Now, the growing momentum of AI services should drive further interest in development and the servers critical to that movement.   - Bloomberg

Topics :AirbusAviation industry

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

