Airbus expects jet deliveries to increase 7% to around 820 in 2025

Airbus flagged short-term production pressures and confirmed a delay to its A350 freighter as it predicted a 7 per cent increase in deliveries to around 820 jets this year, while continuing to clean up troubled space and defence projects. Europe’s largest aerospace group took a fresh charge of $312.84 million for its troubled Space business, while highlighting potential risks to the long-term future of its slow-selling A400M military transport aircraft.

Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus said he would be happy if space merger talks with Thales and Leonardo led to a venture like the MBDA European missile project and hopes EU antitrust regulators will take a looser stance than in the past.