Airbus expects jet deliveries to increase 7% to around 820 in 2025
Airbus flagged short-term production pressures and confirmed a delay to its A350 freighter as it predicted a 7 per cent increase in deliveries to around 820 jets this year, while continuing to clean up troubled space and defence projects. Europe’s largest aerospace group took a fresh charge of $312.84 million for its troubled Space business, while highlighting potential risks to the long-term future of its slow-selling A400M military transport aircraft.
Guillaume Faury, the CEO of Airbus said he would be happy if space merger talks with Thales and Leonardo led to a venture like the MBDA European missile project and hopes EU antitrust regulators will take a looser stance than in the past.
Lenovo revenue climbs 20% on AI demand
Lenovo Group posted a faster-than-anticipated 20 per cent jump in quarterly revenue thanks to demand for AI computing infrastructure, which helped offset a persistent funk clouding the global PC market.
The world’s largest PC maker posted sales of almost $18.8 billion, surpassing the $17.9 billion average estimate. Net income more than doubled to $692.7 million in the December quarter, though a chunk of that came from a one-time gain of $282 million from deferred tax credits. Its shares slid more than 4 per cent in Hong Kong, mirroring a broad market slump.
Lenovo’s server business has proven to be a bright spot. Now, the growing momentum of AI services should drive further interest in development and the servers critical to that movement. - Bloomberg