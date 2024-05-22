Home / World News / Russia proposes revising borders of territorial waters in Baltic Sea

Russia proposes revising borders of territorial waters in Baltic Sea

Ministry proposed adjusting the border around Russian islands in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and around Kaliningrad

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia's defence ministry has proposed a revision to the borders of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft government decree, drawing a rebuke from NATO-members Finland and Lithuania.

According to the draft decree, dated May 21, the ministry proposed adjusting the border around Russian islands in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and around Kaliningrad.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"The state border of the Russian Federation at sea will change," a summary of the draft decree said. If approved, the decree would come into force in January 2025.

The defence ministry argued in justification of the change that an earlier Soviet measurement of the border from 1985 used mid-20th century nautical charts and so did not fully correspond to more modern cartographical coordinates.

It was not immediately clear from the draft decree exactly how the border would be adjusted and what - if any - consultation had taken place with other states around the Baltic Sea.

"The Finnish authorities are investigating information in the Russian media about the definition of maritime zones in the Gulf of Finland," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"The government is monitoring the situation closely. Russia has not been in contact with Finland in the matter. Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts."

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that Russia should abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and said that Russia was sowing "confusion".

Lithuania's foreign minister said the Russian proposal was an escalation against the US-led NATO military alliance and against the European Union.

"This is an obvious escalation against NATO and the EU, and must be met with an appropriately firm response," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India invites investments from Nordic-Baltic nations at business conclave

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Indian cos explore logistics options amid Red Sea supply chain disruptions

Red Sea crisis: RBI, Irdai called in to help limit impact on Indian exports

Baltic nations boycott OSCE meet over Russian foreign minister's attendance

India, China have agreed to cooperate in paying in local currency: Maldives

LVMH deepens partnership with Alibaba to enhance tech presence in China

UK inflation drops less than expected, dashing June rate cut hopes

Senior Lankan officer to lead team probing arrest of 4 nationals in India

On hottest days, hospitalisation risk doubled in people having sugar: Study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinNATORussiaNATO alliance

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story