Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Russia repels another Ukrainian attempt to pierce Kursk border: Governor

Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down 28 drones over Russian territory, including 13 in Volgograd region, seven in Rostov, four in Belgorod, two in Voronezh and one each in Bryansk and Kursk

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag
Representative Picture | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian forces prevented a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team from piercing the border in the western Bryansk region, about 240 km (150 miles) from the site of Ukraine's incursion into the neighbouring Kursk region, a Russian official said.

Russia said on Wednesday that its forces had advanced in eastern Ukraine and had begun to push back Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, though a senior commander cautioned that Ukrainian forces were regrouping for another possible attack Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that Federal Security Service border guards and Russian military units repelled an attack by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team on Wednesday.
 
He said the attempted incursion took place in the Klimovo district which borders Ukraine's Chernihiv region. The Bryansk region lies northwest of the Kursk region where a Ukrainian incursion has been underway since early August.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ukraine smashed through the Russian border in the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in an attempt to force Moscow to divert troops from the rest of the front, though Russian forces have continued to advance in eastern Ukraine in recent days.
 
Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down 28 drones over Russian territory, including 13 in the Volgograd region, seven in Rostov, four in Belgorod, two in Voronezh and one each in Bryansk and Kursk regions.
 
A fire broke out at a military facility in Russia's southern Volgograd region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into it on Thursday, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said on the Telegram messaging app.
 
Bocharov said there were no casualties and did not specify what facility had been attacked, but said the attack focused on the area of the Marinovka village, where a military airbase is located.
 

More From This Section

Poorly trained recruits contribute to loss of Ukraine territory: Commanders

Harris is 'tough, experienced and ready' to be president, says Tim Walz

Xiaomi will swallow EV losses for now to join Tesla, BYD in big leagues

Elon Musk's X drew capital from Silicon Valley elites, global funds

Budget carrier AirAsia gets $443 mn private funding, may refurbish planes

Aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said temporary restrictions were imposed on Thursday on the Volgograd airport, which was not accepting or sending aircraft.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia neutralises largest drone attack launched by Ukrainian forces

Putin ally Sergei Chemezov says West risks global war over Ukraine

Putin's slow response to Kursk attack could test patience of his supporters

Putin makes surprise trip to Chechnya amid Ukraine's cross-border incursion

News highlights: RBI Guv Das rated 'A+' for 2nd consecutive yr in central banker report cards

Topics :RussiaUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story