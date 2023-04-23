Home / World News / Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia

Reuters
Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that if the G7 moved to ban exports to Russia, Moscow would respond by terminating the Black Sea Grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.
 
The Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering a near-total ban on exports to Russia, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported last week, citing Japanese government sources. Russia has repeatedly threatened to scrap its participation in the grain deal, which is due to expire on May 18.
 
“This idea from the idiots at the G7 about a total ban of exports to our country by default is beautiful in that it implies a reciprocal ban on imports from our country, including categories of goods that are the most sensitive for the G7,” Medvedev said in a post on his Telegram channel.
 
“In such a case, the grain deal - and many other things that they need - will end for them,” he added.The G7 is reportedly discussing reversing its sanctions approach so that exports to Russia are automatically banned unless they are included on a designated list of products allowed to be shipped to the country.
 

Topics :G7Russia

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Also Read

Fourth Reich to be created: Russia's Dmitry Medvedev makes 2023 prediction

Vladimir Putin talks brotherhood as Volodymyr Zelenskyy goes to US

Russia refuses to accept EU's price cap of $60/barrel on crude oil

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

UK announces new tranche of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

US retailer Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy as turnaround fails

SoftBank-owned Arm plans to build its own prototype semiconductor

German public-sector deal sees salary rise for 2.5 million workers

30 years on, Japan okays nation's first abortion pill, says report

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story