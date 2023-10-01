Russia shoots down 6 Ukrainian drones and 2 missiles, says report

Russia said on Sunday that air defences had shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missile over Crimea.



“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two operational-tactical Grom-2 missiles was thwarted,” the Russia’s defence ministry said. It said the missiles were shot down over the Dzhankoi region.



Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, said there were no casualties. 5 cargo ships head for Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Five more ships are on their way to Ukrainian sea ports using a new corridor opened to resume predominantly agricultural exports, an alternative arrangement to the Black Sea grain deal blocked by Russia, a top Ukrainian official said on Sunday.