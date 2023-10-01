Home / World News / Russia shoots down 6 Ukrainian drones and 2 missiles, says report

Russia shoots down 6 Ukrainian drones and 2 missiles, says report

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, said there were no casualties. 5 cargo ships head for Ukraine's Black Sea ports

Reuters
A warehouse burns after a Russian drone strike in Cherkasy region, Ukraine, on Sunday PHOTO: REUTERS

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Russia said on Sunday that air defences had shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missile over Crimea.
 
“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with two operational-tactical Grom-2 missiles was thwarted,” the Russia’s defence ministry said. It said the missiles were shot down over the Dzhankoi region.
 
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, said there were no casualties. 5 cargo ships head for Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Five more ships are on their way to Ukrainian sea ports using a new corridor opened to resume predominantly agricultural exports, an alternative arrangement to the Black Sea grain deal blocked by Russia, a top Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

Also Read

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Russia mounts massive missile, drone attack on Ukraine after retaliation

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

Credit Suisse, Mozambique secure out-of-court 'tuna bond' settlement

US averts govt shutdown hours before deadline, passing stopgap bill

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkey's capital, 2nd assailant killed

'India emerging market for cocoa, should become ICCO member': Official

Chicago keeps hundreds of migrants at airports while waiting on shelters

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictDrone raceUkraine

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story