Home / World News / Russia summons US envoy over 'barbaric' missile strike on Crimea: Report

Russia summons US envoy over 'barbaric' missile strike on Crimea: Report

Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014

US-Russia, US Russia flag
Photo: Shutterstock
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy over an attack by Ukraine on the occupied Crimean peninsula. 

The US “bears equal responsibility” with Ukraine for the attack and Russia will retaliate, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement Monday. The US began supplying Kyiv with ATACMS missiles earlier this year. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Russian officials said four people were killed, including two children, and more than 150 people were injured in what Russia said was an ATACMS missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, on Sunday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses downed four missiles while a fifth was struck and diverted from its trajectory before exploding over the city.

Russia, which began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014. 

Also Read

How Russia's grabbing of Crimea led to war with Ukraine, tensions with West

Russia says U.S. is responsible for deadly Ukrainian attack on Crimea

Ukrainian forces damage Russian naval ship in Crimea airstrike: Official

Russian air destroys 10 Ukraine-launched ATACMS missiles over Crimea

Ukraine, Russia exchange drone attacks while Russia advances in east

North Korea has resumed balloon launches likely to drop trash: Seoul

After Russia blames US, Pentagon says Ukraine makes own targeting decisions

Cyberattack compromised data centre; won't pay $8 mn ransom: Indonesia

KKR seeks $20 billion for its new North America private equity fund

US prosecutors recommend DOJ criminally charge Boeing as deadline looms

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RussiaUnited StatesCrimea

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story