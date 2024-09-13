Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Russia to expel 6 British diplomats over spying, subversive activities

Russia to expel 6 British diplomats over spying, subversive activities

Starmer said on his way to the US that Britain does not seek any conflict with Russia

Russia, Russia flag
Russia's Federal Security Service on Friday accused six British diplomats of spying. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia's Federal Security Service on Friday accused six British diplomats of spying and said a decision has been made to withdraw their accreditation.

Russian state TV quoted an official from the security service known as the FSB as saying that they will be expelled. The expulsions come as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Washington for talks with President Joe Biden that will include Ukraine's request to use Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Starmer said on his way to the US that Britain does not seek any conflict with Russia.

Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia could end this conflict straight away, he told reporters.

Ukraine has the right to self-defense and we've obviously been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine's right to self-defense we're providing training capability, as you know. But we don't seek any conflict with Russia that's not our intention in the slightest, he said.

The FSB said it received documents indicating that the diplomats were sent to Russia by a division of the UK Foreign Office whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country, and that they were involved in intelligence-gathering and subversive activities.

More From This Section

China's ITU-approved 6G standards set stage for advanced telecom solutions

From earrings to witchcraft, Trump-Harris debate fuels conspiracy theories

Harvey Weinstein's health delays court appearance amid new charges

China's carrot-and-stick tactics on EU nations starting to pay off

China to raise retirement age as pension pressure mounts on economy

Russian state TV said in a report that the six diplomats had met with independent media and rights groups that have been declared foreign agents a label the Russian authorities have actively used against organizations and individuals critical of the Kremlin.

The British Embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. There was no immediate comment from Britain's Foreign Office.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an online statement that We fully agree with the assessments of the activities of the British so-called diplomats expressed by the Russian FSB. The British Embassy has gone far beyond the limits outlined by the Vienna Conventions." She said the diplomats were carrying out subversive actions aimed at causing harm to our people.

Explusions of diplomats both Western diplomats working in Russia and Russian diplomats working in Western countries have become increasingly common since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian news outlet RBC counted last year that Western countries and Japan expelled a total 670 Russian diplomats between the beginning of 2022 and October 2023, while Moscow expelled 346 diplomats in response. According to RBC, it was more than in the previous 20 years combined.

In May, the UK expelled Russia's defence attache in London, alleging he was an undeclared intelligence officer, and closed several Russian diplomatic properties in Britain that it said were being used for spying.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NSA Doval meets Putin, conveys Modi's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: Top points

Strikes deep inside Russia will mean US, Europe at war, says Putin

35 Indians discharged from Russian army since PM raised issue in July: MEA

India to lead global oil demand growth in 2024, surpassing China: IEA

Ukraine businesses hire more women, teens as labour shortages bite

Topics :RussiaSpyingBritain

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story